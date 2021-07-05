The Karnataka government has decided to promote second-year pre-university (second PU equivalent to Class 12) repeaters without examinations on Monday. The decision will include those who are repeating as private candidates for the second year pre-university exam, Karnataka's primary and secondary education department said on Monday.

The Karnataka government said that grace marks will be added to the marks such students scored in the earlier attempt made for each subject. The government has decided to give 35% grace marks to candidates repeating the board exam. According to the Karnataka government, more than 76,000 candidates who have registered for the exam this year fall into this category.

However, private candidates appearing for second PU exams for the first time will be asked to appear for the exam after the Covid-19 situation improves in the state.

Further, the Karnataka government also disclosed its evaluation process for the regular students who were announced as promoted earlier this year. The aggregate marks for each such student for II PU will be calculated by considering 45% weightage from marks scored for SSLC (Class 10), 45% from I PU marks (Class 11) , and 10% from the internal assessment marks of II PU (Class 12).

