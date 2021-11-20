The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday and heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places in all districts of coastal Karnataka . IMD had issued an orange alert for the coastal Karnataka for Friday.

The IMD has said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Friday will gradually weaken. Such a weather system is most likely to cause 'heavy' to ‘very heavy rainfall’ in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

A yellow alert was issued for north Interior Karnataka for Friday for Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Raichur districts. A yellow alert has again been issued for Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal districts of the region for Saturday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over these districts.

In the South Interior Karnataka sub-division, a yellow alert has been issued for Bellary, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara and Shivamogga districts for Saturday and for Bellary, Chitradurga, Chikkamgaluru, Davanagere, Hassan and Shivamogga districts for Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over these districts.

Meanwhile, another southern state Kerala, in the wake of the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta & rising water levels in Pamba river, pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala is prohibited for Saturday to ensure safety of pilgrims.

Besides due to the low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend. Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda & Yadadri Bhongiri, K Nagarathna, an IMD official said.

(With inputs from ANI)

