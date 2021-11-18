Predicting heavy downpour, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert in Bengaluru and Ghats, and yellow alerts for some districts of coastal Karnataka and North-interior Karnataka for today and tomorrow, as reported by news agency ANI .

Widespread rainfall is also expected in Karnataka over the next 4 days, S Adiga, Meteorologist, IMD Bengaluru.

Red alert issued for Chennai

Meanwhile, Chennai and its neighbouring districts have been receiving heavy rainfall since morning, more spells are expected. "All coastal districts are on red alert and orange alert also issued in some of the districts," says Puviarasan, Director, MET Department, Chennai.

IMD had also issued red alert for Chennai. A depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it will cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by early November 19, the IMD said on Thursday.

"A depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal at 0830 hours IST (8.30 am) of today, the 18th November about 310 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north TN and adjoining south AP coasts by the early morning of 19th Nov," it said.

The weather office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls as "very likely" over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern districts in the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall predicted in parts of Southern India for today and tomorrow:

Today, isolated extremely heavy fall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal & Rayalaseema and very heavy rainfall over South Interior Karnataka & south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, IMD said.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Karnataka on November 19, the weather agency also said.

Squally wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) is likely to prevail over southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours and decrease gradually thereafter.

Sea is expected to remain rough to very rough over southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours. Fishermen are instructed not to venture out.

(With inputs from agencies)

