Karnataka imposes night curfew starting today

Karnataka imposes night curfew starting today1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 01:28 PM IST
The night curfew in Karnataka will remain in place till January 2
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed night curfew (between 10 pm and 6 am) in the state, starting today. The CM also announced that the night curfew in Karnataka will remain in place till January 2.
Addressing media, state's Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the night curfew has been imposed to prevent the spread of the new strain of virus found in the United Kingdom.
"Between December 23 and January 2, no function or festive celebration is allowed to take place after 10 pm. It applies to every kind of functions," said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on being asked if Christmas celebrations would be allowed on December 25.
On Tuesday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said there was no need for imposing night curfew in the state for now, after neighbouring Maharashtra announced such a move amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.
"This (new coronavirus variant) is something that has worried the people of the state and the country, we have come to know that a person who has arrived in Chennai has been found infected. We have to be extra cautious. Whoever comes from outside they will be checked at the airports itself before allowing them," Yediyurappa said.
The Maharashtra government on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.
