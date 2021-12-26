Karnataka government has decided to impose a fresh set of COVID restrictions in the state in the wake of rising number of Omicron coronavirus cases. The restrictions include a 7 hour night curfew , 50% occupancy rule etc.

The announcement came after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting with cabinet colleagues, the state chief secretary, and other senior officials.

Here's what's allowed and what's not:

A statewide night curfew will be imposed from December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am for ten days.

New Year celebrations at pubs, restaurants and hotels are banned. Section 144 will be imposed in the state from December 28.

Only 50 per cent seating arrangements are allowed in hotels

Vaccination status in Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday revealed that at least 97% of the eligible population of the state has already received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. "Remaining three per cent will be achieved as soon as possible."

Taking the cue of the Prime Minster's announcement on Saturday, he also said the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to children aged 15 to 18 and booster shot to those above 60 years and have comorbidity conditions.

The health minister said there are 43 lakh children with age bracket of 15 to 18 who will receive the jab.

The vaccination drive for children will begin from January 3, 2022, while the administering of preventive doses for senior citizens will be from January 10.

Karnataka's Omicron tally reaches 38

Meanwhile, seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38. In a set of tweets, , Sudhakar said on Saturday, "Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25."

According to him, those who tested positive were: a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller.

He added that a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from the UK, a 62-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from Delhi, and a 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru who travelled from the USA have also been found infected. Sudhakar said all primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested.

The Health Department said except for the 15-year-old, all are vaccinated. Among the infected people, four have symptoms of the new variant of coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)

