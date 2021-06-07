The Karnataka government on Sunday allowed the district registrar and sub-registrar offices to function following Covid appropriate behaviour. The state is under lockdown as the number of active infection cases are still high in the state.

Also Read | Heavy to 'very' heavy rainfall till June 10 in these states; IMD issues alert. Check details here

Last week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced extension of ongoing lockdown for a week from June 7 to June 14. The decision was taken to contain the further spread of Covid.

Karnataka Government permitted District Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices to function strictly adhering #COVID19 appropriate behaviour pic.twitter.com/5BNAHiX26P — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

Announcing the decision, the chief minister said that the state had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read | Will resign the day BJP high command asks me to quit: Yediyurappa

"Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on. It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning," Yediyurappa said.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 12,209 new coronavirus cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative caseload reached 26,95,523 including 2,54,505 active infections, 24,09,417 discharges and 31,580 deaths. The state recorded a positivity rate of 7 per cent and a case fatality rate of 2.62 per cent in the 24-hour period.

Overall, India reported 1,14,460 new cases, 1,89,232 recoveries, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months.

On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported. The country's cumulative caseload has now reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.