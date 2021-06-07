Karnataka, under lockdown, opens district registrar and sub-registrar offices

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Karnataka government on Sunday allowed the district registrar and sub-registrar offices to function following Covid appropriate behaviour. The state is under lockdown as the number of active infection cases are still high in the state.

Last week, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced extension of ongoing lockdown for a week from June 7 to June 14. The decision was taken to contain the further spread of Covid.

Announcing the decision, the chief minister said that the state had earlier announced stringent restrictions from May 24 to June 7 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on. It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning," Yediyurappa said.

Overall, India reported 1,14,460 new cases, 1,89,232 recoveries, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months.

On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported. The country's cumulative caseload has now reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases.

