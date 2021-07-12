"The vaccination program has been going on and have been inviting students to get vaccinated", Narayan added.
The state's Department of College Education had earlier said that it has vaccinated 51.12% of students and staff in government degree colleges in Bengaluru.
Confirming this information, the Karnataka Deputy CM had said, "The city comprises of eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones and the total number of students and staff in government and aided degree colleges is 62,255. Out of this 31,826 have been vaccinated as of July 8."
"In the student group 31,147 are vaccinated as against 59,179 which covers 52.63 per cent. Among the staff 2,518 are vaccinated as against 3,076 which tallies to 81.86 per cent," he added.
Meanwhile, Karnataka today saw a further decline in the cases of coronavirus with 1,386 fresh infections and 61 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,72,684 and 35,896 respectively, the health department said.
The fresh infections came down by about 600 compared to Sunday.