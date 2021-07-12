Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday said that the state is preparing to open colleges in physical mode and is focussing on vaccinating students, teachers and staff.

Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Deputy CM said: "We are in the process of preparing for the opening of colleges. The examinations are going on as per the schedule by respective universities."

"The vaccination program has been going on and have been inviting students to get vaccinated", Narayan added.

The state's Department of College Education had earlier said that it has vaccinated 51.12% of students and staff in government degree colleges in Bengaluru.

Confirming this information, the Karnataka Deputy CM had said, "The city comprises of eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones and the total number of students and staff in government and aided degree colleges is 62,255. Out of this 31,826 have been vaccinated as of July 8."

"In the student group 31,147 are vaccinated as against 59,179 which covers 52.63 per cent. Among the staff 2,518 are vaccinated as against 3,076 which tallies to 81.86 per cent," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka today saw a further decline in the cases of coronavirus with 1,386 fresh infections and 61 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,72,684 and 35,896 respectively, the health department said.

The fresh infections came down by about 600 compared to Sunday.

The active cases in the state stood at 35,896.

As many as 3,204 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 28,01,907. The positivity rate for the day was 1.26% and the case fatality rate was 4.40%, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 319 infections, the highest among all the districts of the state, and nine deaths. The city has so far reported 12,19,697 infections and 15,745 deaths.

There were 12,985 active cases.

Mysuru remained as the second major Covid-19 hotspot with 177 infections and 10 deaths.

According to the bulletin, deaths were recorded in 22 districts including 10 in Dakshina Kannada and four in Mandya.

There were zero deaths in Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,09,399 Covid-19 tests including 90,903 RT-PCR tests and other methods. So far 3.60 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.

There were 2,03562 inoculations done on Monday, taking the total vaccinations to 2.58 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.