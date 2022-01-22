Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K took to microblogging site Twitter to inform that people who have been infected with Covid-19 can get their second dose against Covid-19 or precautionary dose only after three months of recovery.

The Karnataka Health minister cited the rules to National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19.

As per the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, people who have been infected with Covid-19 can get vaccine only after 3 months of recovery.



This is applicable to all eligible beneficiaries due for thier second dose or precaution dose. https://t.co/sfttZUKg3A — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 22, 2022

The Health minister also informed that the rules apply to all eligible beneficiaries due for their second dose or precaution dose.

After a thorough assessment of the Covid-19 situation in the state amid lower Covid-19 hospitalisation rate in the city, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to withdraw the weekend curfew in the state.

As many as 48,049 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka, taking the state's positivity rate to 19.23%, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Friday.

