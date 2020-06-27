The Karnataka government on Saturday said only people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka.

People coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine, the government said.

Earlier institutional quarantine was also mandatory for those coming to Karnataka from New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka has registered a record 918 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 596 alone being recorded in Bengaluru, raising the state's tally to 11,923, said an official on Saturday.

Out of the 2,531 cases, 1,913 are active cases.

All Government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays in the state with effect from July 10 in wake of coronavirus, according to Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This was decided after Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a review meeting over the coronavirus situation in the state on Saturday.

Various decisions were taken during the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

As per CMO, lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies.

The existing timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning is altered to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from June 29.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated