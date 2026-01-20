Karnataka IPS officer Ramachandra Rao in the spotlight again after stepdaughter Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case

Ramachandra Rao, 1993-batch Karnataka IPS officer, is in the spotlight after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising position went viral. The controversy erupted over an alleged inappropriate video following which the Karnataka government on Monday suspended the Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement).

Ramachandra Rao, 1993-batch Karnataka IPS officer, is in the spotlight after a video allegedly showing him in a compromising position went viral. The controversy erupted over an alleged inappropriate video following which the Karnataka government on Monday suspended the Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement).

This is the second time the senior IPS officer is making headlines. Previously, he took the spotlight in connection with his stepdaughter Ranya Rao’s gold smuggling case. The purported video triggered a political and administrative storm in the state.

Ramachandra Rao denied the allegations and claimed that the video was fake and baseless. Asserting that he had no knowledge of its origin, he told news agency PTI, “I am shocked. It is all fabricated, a lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it."

Rejecting allegations, he insisted that the clip circulating online was not genuine and said, “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era, anything can happen. I have no idea about it." He made this statement in an interview with PTI outside Home Minister G Parameshwara's residence.

Ranya Rao’s high-profile gold smuggling case Months ago, Ramachandra Rao was reinstated by the Karnataka government. In August last year, he was appointed DGP of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement. This development came after the state withdrew a compulsory leave order imposed on him in March.

In a high-profile gold smuggling case, the 59-year-old officer was sent on compulsory leave following the arrest of his stepdaughter. On March 3, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested actress Ranya Rao at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport upon her arrival from Dubai.

The 34-year-old was accused of misusing police escorts after officials seized gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore from her possession and another ₹2.06 crore gold and cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore from her Bengaluru residence.

