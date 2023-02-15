Karnataka is after London and Singapore in Aerospace sector: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state hosted the Aero Show India for the 14th consecutive year and no other state has done it so many times.
In the field of aerospace sector, Karnataka is after London and Singapore and the state has all the qualities to top the list in the world, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday at a dinner hosted as a mark of respect for VVIPs and industrialists participating in the Aero Show India 2023.
