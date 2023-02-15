In the field of aerospace sector, Karnataka is after London and Singapore and the state has all the qualities to top the list in the world, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday at a dinner hosted as a mark of respect for VVIPs and industrialists participating in the Aero Show India 2023 .

He stated that Karnataka hosted the Aero Show India for the 14th consecutive year and no other state has done it so many times. “This time, the show is more and a large number of industrialists are participating."

According to Bommai, there are more opportunities in Bengaluru in the aerospace sector and the state has helped many young entrepreneurs to grow, as per ANI reports.

"Engineers are working continuously to make the Air Show successful. Their elders in 1960 had been successful in making investments. New technology has brought in a lot of changes. The officials of Karnataka have successfully conducted the aero show in Bengaluru and they need to be acknowledged for their hard work. The opportunities are plenty for youths in the aerospace sector," he added.

Currently, around 65% of the defense products are being manufactured here and it will soon rise to 70% in the coming days. "The US consulate has appreciated the Bengaluru Airshow and opined the situation is conducive for investment," the chief minister said.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Commerce & Industries Department Principal Secretary Selva Kumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and others were present on the occasion.

On Tuesday, two American F-35 fighter jets made a historic debut at the Aero India show in Bengaluru in an apparent show of support for Indo-US ties. Notably, this was the first time that the supersonic stealth aircraft of the US Air Force has landed in India.

The US Air Force continent also included F-16 and F-18 fighter jets that have been offered to Indian armed forces for different requirements. Officials had previously refused to confirm whether the F-35s would indeed arrive for the event.

(With ANI inputs)