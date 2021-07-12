Karnataka is in the process of opening colleges, universities: Deputy CM

'The vaccination program has been going on inviting students to get vaccinated,' Deputy CM said.

Karnataka Deputy chief minister Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan on Monday said that the state govt is preparing for the opening of the higher education institutions. "The examinations are going on as per the schedule by respective universities," he said.

Karnataka on Sunday logged 1,978 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the caseload to 28.71 lakh, while 56 fatalities pushed the toll to 35,835.

The total number of recoveries touched nearly 28 lakh with 2,326 persons being discharged in the state The active cases in the state stood at 36,737, a health department bulletin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

