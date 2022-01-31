Following the footsteps of Maharashtra, the Karnataka government is also likely to approve the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores. Karnataka Excise Minister K Gopalaiah on Sunday said that the state government will send a team to Maharashtra to study the model and will decide the implementation of the same thereof.

"It is newly introduced. We will send a committee to study it and will make a decision based on their report," Gopalaiah told ANI news agency.

The minister clarified it is not necessary that the Karnataka government will adopt the same just because Maharashtra has. "We will have to see if it helps the government and also that it does not affect businesses," he added.

In comparison to Maharashtra, Karnataka has fewer wine growers therefore the grape wine production in the state is not as high as Maharashtra's. "There are more wine growers in Maharashtra. In Karnataka, there are a maximum of around 5% wine traders. There are very few wineries here," Vice President of the Federation of Wine Merchants of Karnataka, Karunakar Hegde told ANI.

Hegde also said that the sale of wine is more in urban areas compared to rural. "If the Karnataka government does what Maharashtra is doing, there might be a 5-10% dip in sale of wine boutiques. In Karnataka, there is no necessity of trading by looking at other states," he added.

Last week Maharashtra cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state at a flat annual licensing fee of ₹5,000. According to the state cabinet, the decision is aimed to ensure a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries.

