Karnataka is the most innovative state, says NITI Aayog

NEW DELHI: Karnataka is the most innovative state in the country in terms of offering a conducive environment for innovation and performance parameters, as per NITI Aayog ’s India Innovation Index 2020 rankings released on Wednesday.

The index is based on factors like human capital, investments, business and legal environment as well as performance parameters like new businesses registered, and patent and trademark registrations filed for.

The rankings, released by the federal policy think tank, show that Karnataka has retained its position from last year, when they were first published. Maharashtra has moved up a notch to be the second, pushing Tamil Nadu to the third spot. Telangana has stayed in the fourth place while Kerala has moved one up to the fifth, replacing Haryana which is now at the sixth position in the list of 17 major states, with Bihar at the bottom.

Himachal Pradesh topped among the hill and north-eastern states, followed by Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Sikkim. Among small or city states and union territories, Delhi was the judged the most innovative, followed by Chandigarh, Daman & Diu, and Puducherry, the rankings showed.

“There is a very strong corelation between innovation and development. As states become more innovative, their per capita GDP rises," said Amit Kapoor, chairman of Institute for Competitiveness, a Gurugram-based organisation, which worked with NITI Aayog in developing the index.

The India innovation index is modelled along the global innovation index brought out by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) but tracks fewer parameters at present. The goal is to add more parameters in the next report and to sync it with the global benchmark, said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog.

“The Prime Minister is very clear that it is innovation and technology that will solve the immense challenges that India faces. In a technologically turbulent world, innovation will be the key going forward. Trying to spur innovation at state level is important," said Kumar.

If this index helps to increase the partnership between the government, institutions and the private sector organisations at the state level, I think it will be an amazing step forward, said Kumar.

NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant, who was present on the occasion, said by providing a thrust on innovation, India can augment its manufacturing and export competitiveness.

“We will continue to work in very close collaboration with the science and technology teams across all the states as well as the industrial and manufacturing teams across India. We will complement them as the knowledge partner to make India an innovative nation," said Kant.

