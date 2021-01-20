Karnataka is the most innovative state, says NITI Aayog

The rankings, released by the federal policy think tank, show that Karnataka has retained its position from last year, when they were first published. Maharashtra has moved up a notch to be the second, pushing Tamil Nadu to the third spot. Telangana has stayed in the fourth place while Kerala has moved one up to the fifth, replacing Haryana which is now at the sixth position in the list of 17 major states, with Bihar at the bottom.

