ISKCON Bangalore on Friday announced that it would remain closed for the public during Janmashtami. This year, the temple is celebrating Janmashtami on August 29 and August 30.

As per a release by the temple authorities, "In the interest of public safety and prevailing government regulations, the temple management has decided to keep the ISKCON Bangalore campus closed for public on both days. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this decision."

"All the sevas will be offered to Lord Krishna as per the festival schedule," said in the release.

"Devotees are requested to participate online by visiting ISKCON Bangalore's YouTube channel, website and other official social media accounts," it further stated.

'ISKCON Bangalore' temple attracts a large number of devotees for Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

As many as 1,213 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths were reported from Karnataka on Thursday. With this, the total number of infections to 29,43,463 and the toll to 37,231, the health department said

The day also saw 1,206 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,86,906. Active cases in the state stood at 19,300. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.64 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.06 per cent.

