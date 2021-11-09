The Karnataka government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines for people travelling from Maharashtra to the state for a short visit. According to the latest guidelines, people travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka for two days or less should asymptomatic. No travelling having any of these symptoms--fever, cough cold, throat pain, fever, difficulty in breathing, etc will be allowed to travel to Karnataka as per the new rules.

People from Maharashtra need to carry a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for both two doses to enter the state.

"The travellers are mandatory to undergo thermal scanning for fever on arrival and carry COVID-19 vaccination certificate for both the two doses," the statement said.

It further said that the travellers from Maharashtra including Mumbai need to wear face masks and follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) throughout their stay in Bengaluru and Karnataka.

Yesterday, Karnataka logged 283 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking the total number of counts to 29,90,235 and the toll to 38,118. Bengaluru Urban reported the most number of fresh cases at 159. The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,989.

On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 751 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,18,347 and the toll to 1,40,403. The state has 13,649 active cases at present.

Yesterday, 16 districts and five municipal corporations in the state did not report any new Covid-19 cases. Mumbai districts reported the highest 206 new infections, followed by the Ahmednagar district with 46 cases. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region saw the highest 399 cases during the day, followed by 175 cases reported from the Pune region. Nashik region reported 102 cases, Kolhapur 30, Aurangabad 21, Latur 17, Akola five and Nagpur two cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.