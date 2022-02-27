Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the wake of the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Karnataka government on Sunday announced that the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued details of officers at the facilitation centre set up by the State Government at Delhi's IGI Airport to coordinate and support stranded students of Karnataka arriving from Ukraine. Additionally, the Karnataka government has facilitated the evacuation of 13 students hailing from the state so far and further helping them to reach their respective places.

Ravi Kumar, who mans Karnataka's 'Help Desk' at Delhi's IGI Airport, told ANI, "We have directions from the state government to facilitate further travel of the students who are being evacuated. So far we have helped 13 students reach their respective destinations in Karnataka."

The Karnataka government has set up a 'Help Desk' and appointed nodal officers to facilitate the safe movement of the people being evacuated from Ukraine who hail from the state to their respective destinations.

The state government in a media statement said that the nodal officers will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Embassy of India, Kyiv and provide support for the evacuation of stranded people from the state.

"Ukraine is under martial law and the prevailing situation is uncertain. The Ukraine Air space is closed. Hence, the schedule of special flights (earlier planned) stands cancelled, which has made the evacuation of stranded people in Ukraine difficult. The Embassy of India in Kyiv is open and fully operational and is making all efforts to reach out to the stranded people from India and working on a mission mode to find a solution."

A special evacuation flight of Air India carrying 250 Indians landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday. Air India's AI-1942 has been operated as a special charter flight from Bucharest to Delhi Airport.

