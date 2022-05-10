This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All users of loudspeakers or public address system shall obtain written permission from the designated authority within 15 days, read the official statement
BENGALURU :
The Karnataka Government on Tuesday issued new guidelines for using a loudspeaker in the state, with a rider for a ‘designated authority’ authorization. The move comes amid an ongoing row over the use of the loudspeakers for Azaan, the Islamic call for prayers versus Hanuman Chalisa.
The note issued by the state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to the Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, called the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department - the 'designated authority.'
On Monday, some Hindu groups, mainly Sriram Sena, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi had organised Bhajan-Keertan from pre-dawn to counter Azaan from mosques.
As the row aggravated, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting on Monday, following which the Chief Secretary issued a note to Akhtar.
The Karnataka Government issued a note by the state Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to the Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, that said Forest, Ecology and Environment Department also defined the 'designated authority''s approval needs to be sought for using loudspeakers.
"All users of loudspeakers or public address system shall obtain written permission from the designated authority within 15 days. Those who don't obtain, should voluntarily remove or should be removed by the designated authority," Kumar said in his note.
Citing the Supreme Court ruling dated 18 July 2005 and 28 October 2005 regarding the implementation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the Chief Secretary said loudspeaker or the Public Address System should not be used except after obtaining permission from the designated authority.
Rule 5 (2) of the NPRC Rules bars the use of loud speaker or public address system or any sound producing instrument at night time except in closed premises, subject to other condition, the note said.
Kumar also directed that a committee should be formed at different levels to decide the application of loudspeaker or public address system. In police commissionerate areas, the committee will comprise assistant commissioner of police, jurisdictional executive engineer of the city corporation and a representative of the state pollution control board.
In other areas, deputy superintendents of police, the jurisdictional Tehsildar and a representative of the state pollution control board.
"This is applicable to all premises which are using loudspeakers and public address system. Necessary government orders or directions shall be issued to all concerned to implement this with IMMEDIATE effect," the note read.
