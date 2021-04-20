The Karnataka government has decided to impose a night curfew between 9 pm and 6 am, starting Wednesday till 4 May to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to this, a weekend curfew has also been put in place for the same duration, the state government said.

What's shut?

In a blow to businesses recovering from lockdown losses, bars, pubs, cinema halls and theatres have been ordered to remain shut.

All shops and malls, except those offering essential services, will shutter down at 9 pm. Gyms and spas will also remain closed.

The administration has also decided to shut all educational institutions, including coaching classes, and shifted classes online.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations are also prohibited.

During night curfew, movement of people is strictly prohibited. The government has mandated that only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies /organization to work from office.

What's open?

Restaurants and eateries will provide takeaway services. Standalone liquor shops and outlets will also allow takeaways.

Swimming pools will be kept open only for training purposes of sportspersons.

Stadiums and playgrounds are also permitted to open for sports events and practising purposes, but without spectators.

No permission is required for inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. "However, people coming from other states shall strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/SOPs issued by the department of health and family welfare," the government said.

Movement of people via public transport (metros, private buses, trains, taxis) is also permitted in adherence with all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The number of people travelling in buses, maxi cabs, tempo travellers and metro shall be 50% of the seating capacity.

All health services, including AYUSH, veterinary hospitals and pharmacies, will remain fully functional outside containment zones.

All patients and their attendants requiring the emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move during the night curfew.

"All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorization issued by their respective organization/institution," the government said about the curfew.

Print and electronic media permitted.

Delivery via e-commerce websites will also be permitted.

Rules for gatherings

The government has allowed marriages to take place in adherence to all safety protocols with a maximum of 50 people.

Funerals and last rites can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

Wholesale vegetable markets, fruit markets and flower markets are permitted to operate from open spaces or playgrounds strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behavior. The shifting process shall be completed by 22 April.

All-party meet

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday, where leaders of all political parties advised the government for strict measures, with JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy even demanding a lockdown.

Revenue minister R Ashoka had said that the state needed to take tough decisions.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah asked the government to go by the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee consisting of experts, regarding containment measures. He said that if the situation calls for a lockdown, the government should give ₹10,000 per family for the poor, before going ahead.

He also asked the government to discuss with the state election commission and postpone the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls in the state.

Kumaraswamy also urged the government to announce financial assistance for the needy to lead life for a month, on imposition of the lockdown, as he asked it to utilize the time to increase medical capacity required.

Cases in Karnataka

The state reported 21,794 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,59,158.

In addition to this, 149 more people succumbed to the disease. The total fatalities in the state now stand at 13,646.

Bengaluru Urban was the biggest contributor to the daily tally with 13,782 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

