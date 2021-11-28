Karnataka issues fresh curbs amid concern over new Covid variant. Details here

Karnataka Covid-19 rules: Students from Kerala, who came sixteen days ago, are required to undergo the RT-PCR test again

The Karnataka government has announced stricter rules related to Covid-19 after the virus' new variant has created tension across the globe due to its easily transmissible nature. The state's chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting yesterday and directed officials to strictly monitor bordering districts like Kerala and Maharashtra. The Karnataka government has mandated travellers arriving in the state from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival.

Here's a list of fresh curbs imposed by the Karnataka government:

1. People coming from Kerala and Maharashtra will have to mandatorily show a negative RT-PCR report to get entry into Karnataka.

2.Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru have to ensure that the already established check posts are vigilant and taking 100% screening on arrivals from Kerala as per the protocols.

3. Those students who have arrived from Kerala to medical and paramedical colleges and other such educational institutions within Karnataka between November 12 and November 27, will be subjected to mandatory RT-PCR tests.

4.Students who are residing in a hostel will have to undergo an RT-PCR test again on the 7th day after the negative report.

5. The Karnataka government has also decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges.

7. Government office staff and people working in malls, cinema halls, zoos, hotels, and other such places should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Yesterday two persons were tested positive for Covid-19 after reaching Bengaluru from South Africa. They have been found positive for delta variants.

The World Health Organisation had on Friday called the new strain of COVID-19 a "variant of concern". The first cases of new strain were reported from South Africa. The WHO has named the new strain Omicron.

Yesterday, Karnataka reported a total of 322 fresh Covid-19 cases ad three deaths in 24 hours. As per the state's health department, the total case tally touched 29,95,285. Presently, Karnataka has 6,754 active cases. The death toll in the state is 38,196. The case fatality rate is 0.93%

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

