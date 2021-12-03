In the wake of two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka, the state government on Friday issued new guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of the new strain.

Karnataka has asked students to attend offline classes in schools only if their parents are fully vaccinated. Schools and colleges have been asked to postpone all cultural activities till January next year in view of the new Covid variant Omicron.

Here are the updated guidelines:

- It is reiterated that there shall be strict implementation of five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and enforcing adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

- The entry to malls, cinema halls/theatres shall be allowed only to those who are vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccines.

- It is emphasised that all gathering, meeting, conferences, etc, should strictly limit number of participants to 500 people only and Covid-appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event, the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers.

- All cultural activities/fests, functions have been postponed till 15 January next year in all educational institutions.

- Parents of students (aged below 18) going to schools, colleges should be mandatorily vaccinated with both doses of Covid vaccine.

- Government servants should be fully vaccinated.

- Airports in the state will test all incoming passengers for Covid-19. Passengers will be allowed to leave the premises only after their test reports come in.

The guidelines came after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting with experts, senior Ministers and officials today.

Out of the two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus that have been detected in the State, one 66-year old is a South African national who had left the country after testing negative, while the other is a local person -- a doctor aged 46, with no travel history.

Five contacts of the doctor have also tested positive and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Health Minister K Sudhakar is also holding a meeting with Directors, Deans, HOD's of all departments of all Government Medical Colleges and Medical Superintendents, ahead of the Chief Minister's meeting.

"The Chief Minister will chair a meeting with senior Ministers, officials and experts, the government is seized of the matter and is on top of the measures that need to be taken, no need to worry or have unnecessary confusions or speculations," Sudhakar had said on Thursday night.

The CM on Thursday had met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed administering a booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to health workers.

