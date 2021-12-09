Bengaluru: With the emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines of dedicated isolation, treatment and management facility for Omicron cases.

1) As per the new guidelines, the District Health Authorities shall ensure necessary arrangements of health care facilities.

2) It is mandatory for all international passengers from 'at risk' countries to get tested for COVID-19 (RT PCR) at the airport on arrival.

3) Those who test positive shall be shifted to the identified Health Care Facility for further treatment and management as per the protocol issued by the Centre, the guidelines said.

4) "A separate block with a sufficient number of beds and other facilities shall be earmarked for isolation, treatment and management of COVID positive cases detected among international arrivals," the guidelines read.

5) It further said that the Omicron cases should remain isolated from other non-Omicron COVID patients under treatment in the same Health Care Facility.

So far, only two cases of Omicron were found in the state. A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25.

