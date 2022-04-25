This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka recorded 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, taking the total infections in the state to 39,46,934, and death toll to 40,057
The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory in the state amid fresh Covid-19 concerns in several parts of the country.
“Masks should be worn compulsorily, especially at places where there is a crowd and in indoor places, social distancing has to be maintained. Guidelines will be issued today to this effect," said state health minister K Sudhakar after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai.
“We have not taken any decision regarding imposing any penalty immediately," he added.
Noting that countries like South Korea, Thailand and Japan have been reporting a spike in cases, Sudhakar said the passengers travelling directly to the state from these countries will be specially monitored at the airports and their details and contact numbers will be collected, and they will be telemonitored at home.
Further, the minister informed that the number of Covid cases has slightly increased in Bengaluru, where the positivity rate rests at 1.9%, and the situation will be monitored in the district.
"On 27 April, the prime minister will be holding a video conference with chief ministers and health ministers of all states, where more guidance and information may be shared. After that, we will hold another round of meeting here and further measures, if required, will be taken," said Sudhakar.
The minister went on to talk about the need to increase the number of booster jab beneficiaries as the World Health Organisation has pointed out that hospitalisation and ICU care are required more among unvaccinated people.
"People above 60 years are being given the preventive or third dose for free. Don't wait for the next wave, take the preventive dose and protect yourselves," he advised.