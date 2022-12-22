Karnataka issues new Covid advisory as cases surge in China, US. Details here1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 07:12 PM IST
The advisory mentions wearing masks in closed and public places, random testing and increasing vaccination coverage.
The advisory mentions wearing masks in closed and public places, random testing and increasing vaccination coverage.
Amid the sudden Covid surge in China, the US and a few other countries, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued new advisories as a precautionary measure. The advisory mentions wearing masks in closed and public places, random testing and increasing vaccination coverage.