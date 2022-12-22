Amid the sudden Covid surge in China, the US and a few other countries, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued new advisories as a precautionary measure. The advisory mentions wearing masks in closed and public places, random testing and increasing vaccination coverage.

This comes after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a high-level meeting today to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and discuss measures to prevent and mitigate the spread of infection.

Here are the steps that will be taken by the state govt to stop the spread of the virus:

ILI/SARI cases will be subjected to mandatory testing.

New advisory will be issued regarding wearing of masks in closed and public places.

Random testing will be conducted as per centre's guidelines.

Existing oxygen plants will be inspected and kept ready.

Notification will be issued to reserve beds in District Hospitals for Covid patients.

Large vaccination camps will be organised across the state to ensure 100% coverage of precautionary dose.

Noting the same, the state health minister Sudhakar K urged all to dispel misinformation and apprehension about vaccines and ensure that everyone is vaccinated with three doses.

“I assure that our govt will do whatever it takes to mitigate the pandemic. Let us together defeat the virus, " he assured.

4/4 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level virtual meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and its related aspects in the county.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among others who participated in the meeting.