Karnataka issues new Covid advisory as cases surge in China, US. Details here

Karnataka issues new Covid advisory as cases surge in China, US. Details here1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
The advisory mentions wearing masks in closed and public places, random testing and increasing vaccination coverage.
Amid the sudden Covid surge in China, the US and a few other countries, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued new advisories as a precautionary measure. The advisory mentions wearing masks in closed and public places, random testing and increasing vaccination coverage.
This comes after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a high-level meeting today to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and discuss measures to prevent and mitigate the spread of infection.
Here are the steps that will be taken by the state govt to stop the spread of the virus:
Noting the same, the state health minister Sudhakar K urged all to dispel misinformation and apprehension about vaccines and ensure that everyone is vaccinated with three doses.
“I assure that our govt will do whatever it takes to mitigate the pandemic. Let us together defeat the virus, " he assured.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level virtual meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and its related aspects in the county.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among others who participated in the meeting.
