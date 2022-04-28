Amid 4th wave fears, the Karnataka government is planning to put in place some restrictions and speed up last-minute vaccinations for those who are still unvaccinated.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has recently revealed that COVID-19 vaccinations have seen significant progress in Bengaluru. In this regard, BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta said in a press note, all citizens above the age of 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 96% with the second dose.

“Similarly, all children in the 15 to 17 years age group have received their first dose and 55% of children in the 12 to 14 years age group have received at least one dose, while efforts are on towards vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries at the earliest."

The city civic body has also conducted door-to-door vaccination drives. Through such drives, they have successfully administered the COVID-19 vaccines to seven lakh eligible citizens for the second time in the last two months.

All BBMP UPHCs are offering free vaccination for dose 1:

➡️Covishield (18+ years),

➡️Covaxin (15+ years)

➡️Corbevax (12-14 yr group)



Meanwhile, the state government is keeping a close watch on the virus and considering imposing fresh restrictions amid the risk of another wave. However, no decisions have been made so far. Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that COVID should become a part of everyone’s lifestyle.

The press note held details that citizens above 60 years of age, health care workers (HCWs) & front line workers (FLWs) could avail the precautionary dose, also called the booster shot, at Government CVCs and for citizens in the age group of 18 to 59 years, it was announced that they could avail the precaution dose at private CVCs (private hospital or vaccination centre) only.

“In order to ensure that we are well equipped to fight against the pandemic, it is imperative that all eligible beneficiaries across all age groups specified by Govt. of India comes forward and get vaccinated at the earliest. We hereby request all eligible beneficiaries to visit your nearest vaccination centre and receive your due vaccination dose without delay," the note read.