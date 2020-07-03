Karnataka issues new guidelines for home quarantine of Covid positive patients

Bengaluru: After the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka Government has also issued fresh guidelines for home isolation of coronavirus patients in the state. As per the revised guidelines, the state government has permitted the persons tested with COVID-19 to be under home isolation with some conditions.

Here are the new guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic, mild symptomatic patients in Karnataka:

1) According to the government, only asymptomatic or mild symptomatic people shall be allowed to be in isolation at home.

2) The health team from district health authority will be visiting the house of COVID-19 positive patient to assess the suitability for home isolation and triage of the patient.

3) The regular check-up, tele-consultation for COVID-19 patients is mandatory.

4) The Covid positive patient has to report to the physician or health authorities about their health status every day.

5) The patient shall have pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and personal protective equipment (facemasks, gloves) to be used during home isolation.

6) The home isolation shall be with the knowledge of the family members, neighbours, treating physician and local health authorities.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday recorded a biggest single day spike of 1,502 new COVID-19 cases and 19 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 18,016 and the death toll to 272, the health department said. Out of 1,502 fresh cases reported today, a whopping 889 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

