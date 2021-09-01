Students and employees entering Karnataka from neighbouring Kerala will have to bring a negative Covid-19 test (RT-PCR) report not older than 72 hours and irrespective of their vaccination status, the Karnataka government announced on Wednesday.

The persons entering the state from Kerala will also have to remain in institutional quarantine for a week and and will be tested for Covid-19 on the seventh day, the Karnataka govt said.

Arrivals from Kerala other than students and employees, should produce the RT-PCR negative report and should be in home quarantine for seven days, an official release stated.

“They shall further do self-assessment and in case of onset of symptoms shall get RT-PCR Test done, seek medical consultation and follow the state protocol," the statement added.

The government has imposed stringent restrictions in view of increasing number of cases of coronavirus in Kerala.

Mandaviya reviews Covid situation in Karnataka, TN

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today urged Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in border districts.

Due to the rising cases in Kerala, the Union Health Minister discussed matters related to Covid-19 management in those areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border Kerala.

Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of Covid-19, Mandaviya requested the respective health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in the districts bordering Kerala, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 32,803 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases in the state to 2,29,912.

As per the Kerala health bulletin on Wednesday, 173 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid death toll of the state stands at 20,961.

Karnataka, on the other hand, reported 1,159 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339.

The day also saw 1,112 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,94,827.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (359), as the city saw 232 discharges and seven deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,412.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.66 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.81 per cent.

