Karnataka ‘janeu’ row: Principal, staff of Bidar’s Sai Spoorti PU College suspended

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated20 Apr 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Karnataka CET exam centre(Yogendra Kumar )

The principal and staff of Sai Spoorti PU College in Bidar, Karnataka, were suspended days after a student alleged that he was asked to remove his sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre.

As per a notice shared by news agency ANI, principal of Sai Spoorti PU College, Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and staff, Satish Pawar, were suspended with immediate effect.

What's the controversy?

A student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, claimed that he was made to remove the sacred thread (Janeu) at the Karnataka CET exam centre at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar on April 17.

First Published:20 Apr 2025, 09:24 AM IST
