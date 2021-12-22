Rayanna statue row: Kannada outfits call for Karnataka bandh on Dec 31

Sangolli Rayanna damage: Kannada organisations on Wednesday announced a state-wide bandh on December 31 in protest against the defacing of a statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna. The statue was defaced allegedly by activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi.

In a press conference, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said: "There will be Bandh on December 31." He added that the Kannada organisations have taken the incident in Belagavi a few days ago very seriously.

"This is not an ordinary Bandh, it is the echo from the breath, heart and soul. This is above the Congress, BJP and the JD(S). All are with us going beyond their political differences. No one should stop this Bandh," Nagaraj said.

On Saturday, President of Sangolli Rayanna Sene Shivaraj Holimath complained to the Tilakwadi police that the Sangolli Rayanna statue that was not yet installed, kept in front of his house at Angol in south Belagavi was damaged. He alleged that some unknown people caused damage to the statue on Friday night and sped when he raised an alarm.

Earlier in an incident in North Belagavi, a crowd gathered near Sambhaji Circle around midnight and started shouting slogans and began pelting government and police vehicles with stones. They reportedly resorted to violence after news broke about alleged desecration of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Bengaluru.

With inputs from PTI

