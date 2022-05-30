Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu to witness monsoon rains in next 3-4 days. Full IMD forecast

Nomadic Gujjar girls hold their scarves over their heads, as rain clouds hover in Jammu, India, Monday, May 30, 2022. The monsoon rains which usually hit India from June to September are crucial for farmers whose crops feed hundreds of millions of people. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
2 min read . 02:56 PM ISTLivemint

  • Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu on 30 and 31 May and over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 2 and 3 June

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that monsoon may advance to Northeastern states in 3-4 days. The statement further said that the southwest monsoon may cover more parts of Bay of Bengal in 3-4 days.

IMD also said that there are no significant heat wave conditions very likely over the country during next 5 days. 

See the IMD update on Twitter here

Advancement of Southwest Monsoon

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days. 

Rainfall and thunderstorm forecast and warnings

Under the influence of monsoonal westerly winds from Arabian Sea over the south peninsular India in lower and middle tropospheric levels, a cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coast and a trough from the this cyclonic circulation to Southwest Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels:

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep and isolated to scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days

-Heavy rainfall also likely over Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal  and Sikkim during 30 May-3 June, over Assam-Meghalaya during 31 May-2 June; over Arunachal Pradesh during 1 -3 June

-Heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu on 30 and 31 May and over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 2 and 3 June

-Moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated and scattered thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days

Wind predictions

-Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days, over Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, along and off Kerala coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar on 30 and 31 May over Southeast Bay of Bengal on 31 May and south Andaman Sea on 2-3 June

-Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

