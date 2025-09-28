Karnataka: Krishna, Bhima rivers flood Kalaburagi region, CM Siddaramaiah orders relief operation amid heavy rains

In view of the worsening flood situation along the Krishna and Bhima rivers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday issued a series of directives to senior officials concerning the affected districts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapura.

The crisis is compounded by heavy rainfall in Kalaburagi and the significant release of water from Maharashtra's Ujani and Neera reservoirs, leaving several low-lying villages, such as Bennethora, vulnerable to inundation.

Consequently, the chief minister instructed state Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh, and the Kalaburagi deputy commissioner to maintain stringent vigilance and ensure the swift deployment of rescue and relief efforts.

Emphasising the need for a direct and personal response, Siddaramaiah instructed officials that the deputy commissioners and panchayat chief executive officers (CEOs) of the four North Karnataka districts must visit the flood-affected areas personally and implement emergency measures.

A statement from his office added that Mr. Siddaramaiah also called for heightened accountability at the state secretariat level.

“The District In-Charge Secretaries must immediately visit the districts, review the situation, and instruct the district administration to take necessary steps," thechief ministersaid in a meeting with the officials where Gowda and Rajneesh were also present.

The chief minister emphasised the necessity of robust inter-departmental coordination, insisting that the secretaries of the Rural Development Department and the additional chief secretaries of the Water Resources Department attend the affected areas.

As reports of waterlogging, inundated fields, and inaccessible routes continued to arrive from Kalaburagi, Mr. Siddaramaiah affirmed that the preservation of human and animal lives was of paramount importance.

“Precautionary measures must be taken so that there is no loss of human lives, livestock, and animals,” he said.

To alleviate the distress of displaced families, he mandated the establishment of relief centres for those affected, alongside the provision of ample fodder for livestock.

Acting upon these instructions, district officials have since commenced relocating vulnerable families to secure shelters.

According to a PTIreport citing sources, rescue teams equipped with boats are patrolling flood-hit areas while schools and community halls are being converted into temporary relief camps.