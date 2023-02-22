The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched 15 new Volvo a5-VI 5600s Multi Axle "Ambari Utsav' sleeper buses in the first phase of the induction of 50 such vehicles. The inauguration of these new vehicles was done by the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. KSRTC is one of the largest public transport providers in India and is operating 28 lakh kilometers through its 8000 schedules and carrying 28 lakh passengers. Around 17% of students are availing of the transport services provided by the Corporation, and it is earning ₹10 crores per day.

KSRTC has named these new Volvo vehicles as "Ambari Utsav and the tag l ine"Celebration of Journey'which was selected through a competition among the public. These vehicles are planned to be operated on various routes such as Kundapur -Bengaluru Mangaluru-Poona, Bengaluru-Secunderabad, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Emakulam Bengaluru-Thinavananthampuram Bengaluru-Trichur and Bengaluru-Panajl The Volvo 08-11 0600s Muti-Axle Sleeper vehicles is 15 meters long and have following key features.

The sleeper bus has 40 berths in 2x1 configuration with best-in-class head room for superior comfort to passengers both in sleeping and sitting position. The KSRTC Volvo-600s vehicle is built on a strong Scandinavian design tradition of safety and environmental concerns and quality The treet at the KSRTC Viva-0E00s model vehicle is part of an aerodynamic masterpiece complementing to reduce air drag in high-speed operations, leading to fuel savings.