The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched 15 new Volvo a5-VI 5600s Multi Axle "Ambari Utsav' sleeper buses in the first phase of the induction of 50 such vehicles. The inauguration of these new vehicles was done by the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. KSRTC is one of the largest public transport providers in India and is operating 28 lakh kilometers through its 8000 schedules and carrying 28 lakh passengers. Around 17% of students are availing of the transport services provided by the Corporation, and it is earning ₹10 crores per day.

