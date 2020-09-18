Karnataka: KSRTC to resume Maharashtra services from 22 Sept

New Delhi: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Friday said it will restart operations to Maharashtra from 22 September.

Services will be operated from Bengaluru, Davangere, Mangaluru & other places of Karnataka, said KSRTC.

The state, which had stopped inter-state bus services for nearly six months due to coronavirus and the lockdown that the pandemic had necessitated, had earlier this month resumed services to Goa and Andhra Pradesh.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 9,366 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 related fatalities, taking the infection count to 4,94,356 and the death toll to 7,629, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,268 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Of the fresh infections reported today, 3,799 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 17 evening, cumulatively 4,94,356 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,629 deaths and 3,83,077 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said of 1,03,631 active cases, 1,02,826 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 805 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 34 out of total 93 deaths reported today are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (17), Dakshina Kannada (9), Ballari (7), Dharwad (6), Bagalkote, Belagavi, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (4), and Gadag and Vijayapura (2).

