The Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested individuals associated with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada activist group, while conducting a protest.

As reported by ANI, the protest called for all businesses and establishments in the state to display nameplates in Kannada, by the government mandate stipulating that 60 per cent of the nameplates should be in the Kannada language.

The demonstration to raise public awareness was organized under the guidance of T A Narayan Gowda, the State President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

KRV State President T N Narayan Gowda said that people from various states are doing business in Bangalore. “But they don't put Kannada nameplates on their shops. They are only putting up the nameplates of their shops in English. If they want to stay back in Bangalore then they have to put nameplates on their shops in Kannada or else they have to move from Karnataka to other states," he added.

It has been reported that activists from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) engaged in acts of vandalism, damaging shop boards displaying English nameplates.

Bengaluru: A signboard of a business establishment after being vandalised by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Narayana Gowda faction) members, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. The organisation on Wednesday targeted business establishments in Bengaluru and damaged their signboards and name plates which did not use Kannada. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI12_27_2023_000171B)

Additionally, members of the KRV broke flower pots outside the Mall of Asia in Bangalore, vandalized English signboards, and sprayed black ink as part of their protest.

What is the ‘60 per cent Kannada rule’?

Earlier, Tushar Giri Nath, the chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has stated that commercial establishments within the administrative jurisdiction must install nameplates with 60 percent content in Kannada language by February 28. Failure to comply with this directive may result in legal consequences.

Speaking at a meeting held at Malleswaram IPP hall with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike on the compulsory inclusion of Kannada language in the nameplates of all categories of commercial stores under the corporation, he mentioned that a meeting will be convened with all the zonal commissioners to discuss the obligatory use of Kannada language on nameplates. Subsequently, appropriate guidelines will be provided.

"There are 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and all the commercial shops on these roads will be surveyed zone-wise. After the survey, a notice will be given to the shops that do not use 60% Kannada language. After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners," Tushar Giri Nath said.

What did Chief Minister Siddaramaiah say? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned of actions against anyone who takes the law into their own hands. Siddaramaiah stressed, “I don't know what they (the protestors) are doing. I have got information that Narayana Gowda is protesting about having Kannada name boards. We will take action against those who took the law into their own hands and went against the law."

Meanwhile, the Home Minister of the state, G Parameshwara, addressed the media in Kalaburagi, stating that the pro-Kannada activists have been cautioning against the absence of Kannada language in signboards, advertisements, and nameplates, PTI reported. He emphasized that the government holds a deep respect for Kannada as it conducts all its activities in the state's official language.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) conveyed apprehension regarding the directives from BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) mandating '60% Kannada' on all name boards for commercial establishments.

In response, FKCCI affirmed its commitment to comply with government regulations and assured that it would instruct its members to adhere to the government's or BBMP's orders.

"We request the Government of Karnataka and BBMP not to initiate any action for the above rule till the deadline of 28th February 2024 and also urges the Government to ensure that no one takes law in their own hands to harass the Trade and Commercial establishments," Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, President, FKCCI said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

