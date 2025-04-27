Karnataka news: Viewers’ gallery collapses during Kabaddi match in Mandya, several injured

Several people were injured after a viewers' gallery collapsed during a Kabaddi match at Mallanayakana Katte village in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred when a large number of spectators had gathered to watch the match.
"Several people were injured after a viewers' gallery collapsed in a Kabaddi match organised at Mallanayakana Katte, Mandya. Injured are admitted to hospitals," Mandya Police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
Further updates are awaited.
