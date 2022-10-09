Karnataka leg: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tumkur

The 3,570 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began from Kanyakumari on 8 September. The nationwide march is covering around 25 km of distance every day. The Congress Party convoy moving ahead under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has aimed to cover as many as 12 States in five months. The party has claimed to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre with its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The party claims that the Yatra is an effort to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralisation.