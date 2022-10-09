Karnataka leg: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tumkur

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra, following its resumption after a two-days break on Thursday. The Yatra resumed from Pandavapura Taluk, Mandya on October 6.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other party members on Sunday resumed the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tiptur area in Tumkur district. The party convoy which is on a nationwide campaign entered Karnataka on 30 September.
It is worth noting, that Sonia Gandhi was not able to participate in the previous campaigns of the party because of her health issues. This was her first such public event at the party after a long gap.
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday completed one month. Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said that this padayatra has been nothing short of transformational politics.
“1MonthOfBharatJodoYatra has been nothing short of transformational politics.Public response in TN & Kerala was on expected lines,while in Karnataka it has exceeded wildest expectations. It’s been exhausting but supremely satisfying. A refreshed, revitalised Congress is emerging!" Ramesh tweeted.
Congress has also shared the complete one month journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra by posting short clips of the padayatra's each day beginning from September 7 on its official Twitter handle.
Take a look at grand old party's nationwide campaign below:
The 3,570 km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ began from Kanyakumari on 8 September. The nationwide march is covering around 25 km of distance every day. The Congress Party convoy moving ahead under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has aimed to cover as many as 12 States in five months. The party has claimed to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre with its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The party claims that the Yatra is an effort to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralisation.
