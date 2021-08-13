As fear of a possible third wave of coronavirus looms large, the Karnataka government may impose strict restrictions in the state after 15 August, Revenue Minister R Ashok said on Friday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts in Bengaluru tomorrow regarding the third wave of Covid-19, the state minister told news agency ANI.

On Friday, CM Bommai called an emergency meeting with experts regarding coronavirus and the possibility of its effect on children during the third wave.

According to the suggestions of experts, the Karnataka government had decided to open schools from 23 August. But the CM has called an emergency meeting with them soon after returning from his official tour to Dakshina Kannada.

CM Bommai said that the experts have warned that the children will likely be affected during the third wave of the ongoing pandemic, as they belong to the non-vaccinated group.

"We have already started the 'Vathsalya' scheme in Udupi and Haveri districts for complete monitoring the children. We will organise pediatric health camps to check their nutritious strength, and will do all necessary treatment for lack of nutrition and undergrowth," the Karnataka CM said.

"We have provided training to all concerned officers working on the scheme, and will try to protect the children from this virus. All district hospitals have been instructed to arrange pediatric ICU," Bommai added.

In Karnataka, from 1 to 11 August, 543 children of age group 0-19 were reportedly infected from the killer virus.

Of the infected children, 210 children belonged to the age group of 0-9, and 333 children or teenagers belonged to the age group of 10-19.

However, no coronavirus-related death in the age group of 0-19 has been reported, and the infected children were mostly asymptomatic or had mild symptoms of the virus.

Karnataka bans Muharram processions

In order to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government has issued an order banning all Muharram processions till 20 August.

"All kinds of processions have been banned from August 12 to August 20. Alam/panja and tajiyath can be viewed from a distance without touching them. Wearing a mask is mandatory in prayer halls. All prayers are to be held in mosques in strict compliance with COVID norms. Except for masjid, mass prayer gathering is not allowed in community halls, open ground, shadi mahal etc on the occasion of Muharram," read the state government order.

No programmes should be organised in Kabristan. Persons aged below 10 years and above 60 years to offer prayers at their homes," it read.

Similar curbs are imposed for Ganesh Chaturthi also. The state government barred set up pandals for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala, continues to top the daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka, as the state reported 1,857 fresh infections and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 29.24 lakh and the toll to 36,911 on Thursday.

