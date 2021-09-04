Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to announce further relaxations in Covid-related restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the killer virus in the state.

Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Saturday said that a decision on the same is yet to be taken. "After consultation with DCs of those villages, which are still under Covid-19 restrictions, the CM will take the decision and announce it within one or two days," the Karnataka minister said on Covid-19 relaxations in the state.

CM Bommai also said that the state government has still not considered reopening schools for classes 1 to 5, and guidelines will be issued once again to restrict organising large-scale events and rallies, in view of violation of coronavirus protocols.

"No, we have not considered it yet. We will see how things will function with class 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions," Bommai said while speaking to reporters in response to a question on reopening school for classes 1-5.

The Karnataka government has already allowed reopening of schools for students from class 9 to 12 since 23 August, and class 6,7 and 8 will reopen from Monday.

To a question about large-scale events, rallies linked to political parties taking place despite restrictions, CM Bommai said, "We are taking all these things seriously, as few such events have taken place, we will once again announce guidelines for such events."

Several incidents of events or meetings by political parties, including by the ruling BJP which organised "Jan Ashirwad Yatras" across the state, has witnessed a large-scale gathering of people, in violation of coronavirus protocols, and they have come under intense criticism.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday registered 1,220 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths , pushing the total number of infections to 29,53,064 and the toll to 37,380. The day also saw 1,175 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,97,254.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (319), as the city saw 202 discharges and eight deaths, the highest in the state. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 18,404, a health department bulletin said.

While the Covid-19 positivity rate for the day stood at 0.68%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.55%.

