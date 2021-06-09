Karnataka likely to witness increase in rainfall from June 12, says IMD

Karnataka is likely to experience an increase in rainfall from June 12 onwards due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said om Wednesday.

The IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert in the state from June 12 to 13.

"Karnataka is likely to experience an increase in rainfall from June 12 onwards. Orange alert has been issued for June 12 and 13 for these areas," CS Patil of IMD, Bengaluru said.

Not just in Karnataka, due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast in association with the low-pressure area, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over coastal districts of Maharashtra during June 9-15 and likely over coastal Karnataka during June 12-15.

Kerala is also very likely to experience heavy rainfall during June 11-15, while Konkan might experience the heavy falls again on June 12-15, the IMD said.

The weather department also informed that north-western India, excluding Rajasthan, is likely to experience heavy rainfall on June 12-14.

