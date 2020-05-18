Subscribe
Home > News > India > Karnataka Lockdown 4.0: All shops to open, trains to start, cabs and buses allowed
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds a meeting with state ministers and senior govt officers to discuss the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the fourth phase of lockdown, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.

Karnataka Lockdown 4.0: All shops to open, trains to start, cabs and buses allowed

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

  • Road state transport corporation buses and private buses in Karnataka will be allowed to run
  • Sundays will be total lockdown across state, announced CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka govt has added more relaxations in the ongoing nationwide lockdown 4.0. The Karnataka government on Monday allowed all the four state transport corporation buses to operate, except in red and containment zones, from tomorrow.

State govt has also called for strict lockdown measures in containment zones, and allowed most of the economic activities to resume in other areas. Sundays will be total lockdown across Karnataka, said CM after meeting state ministers to discuss the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown.

State govt has also announced that all shops will be allowed to open, and all trains running within the state will be allowed to operate.

Govt has clarified that only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing are mandatory. For taxis, auto and cabs, a maximum of two passengers will be allowed along with the driver. Salons and spa can now open. Malls and shopping complexes will remain shut, as advised in the all previous lockdown orders.

Parks have been allowed to open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm, Yediyurappa said. The chief minister said night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am.

