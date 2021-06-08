Amid the speculations that Karnataka government might ease a few COVID-related restrictions in the state after June 14, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to chair a meeting regarding the issue within the next two days to take a call.

The CM had earlier expressed to starts the unlocking process in the districts where the case positivity rate drops below 5%. Currently, the positivity rate in the state is just above 7%.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday, "The Chief Minister, after discussing with everyone, will take a decision on what measures need to be taken in this regard, by taking everyone into confidence."

He also said, "The Chief Minister is likely to call a meeting (with experts, Ministers and officials), in a day or two, during which all aspects will be discussed and the outcome will be made known."

"In most of the districts, other than a few, the numbers have come down.. we will also have to ensure that the cases don't increase again, it will also be looked into," he added.

Karnataka is currently under lockdown till June 14, but the state government on Sunday allowed the district registrar and sub-registrar offices to function following Covid appropriate behaviour.

There are further indications that the government is likely to go for graded relaxation of restrictions, in districts that have less positivity rate to begin with, in the next phase.

Unlock process will start in districts where positivity rate is below 5%: CM

The CM had earlier said that the state will start its unlock process only in those districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate drops below 5%.

On Sunday, Yediyurappa had said, "Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on. It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till June 14 morning."

Further, last week, the CM had given permission to open export-import businesses. "I have decided to give permission to those involved in exports. So export-oriented business will be allowed from Thursday," he had said last week.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike. Citing lockdown yielding results and experts advice, it was further extended till June 7 and then again till June 14.

Karnataka on Monday had reported 11,958 fresh cases and 340 fatalities, taking the tally to over 27 lakh and the toll to 31,920.

(With inputs from agencies)

