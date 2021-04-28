Bengaluru: Amid the Covid-19-induced lockdown in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today appealed to people to follow all guidelines and stay indoors.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa tweeted: "The 2-weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus has begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic."

The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 28, 2021

On Monday, Yediyurappa announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. "A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Essential services will be allowed between 6 to 10 am. After 10 am, shops will close," Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka reported 31,830 fresh cases, 180 deaths and 10,793 discharges on Tuesday. With this, the case tally is at 14,00,775.

Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated today.

The active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections. The death toll stands at 2,01,187, the data stated.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.