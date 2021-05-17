With several states extending COVID-triggered lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said, "Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in the state but no decision has been taken yet on the matter."

"I'm discussing it, will let you know. No decision has been taken yet," Yediyurappa told reporters.

Later in the evening after meeting with senior ministers and officials, the CM said till May 24 there is already a lockdown, and after couple of days "we will discuss and decide on, how long to extend it."

The Chief Minister's meeting with officials of all districts, comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with deputy commissioners of 17 districts of the state on May 18 to take stock of the Covid-19 situation.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the cases continued to spike.

Despite, the COVID-related restrictions, the positivity rate in the state continues to be high at 39.70%, while the active number of cases stand at 6,03,639.

Measures to tackle the surge in rural areas

Speaking about the surge in cases in the rural areas, Yediyurappa said, "Instructions was given to the DCs to give priority to contain pandemic in villages."

"They have been asked to take action to provide test reports within 24 hours, instructed to conduct house-to-house survey and segregating patients through phone triaging on priority, and told to to purchase medicines locally for distribution, if there is shortage of medicines to provide medical kits," he said.

It was directed to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Central government to contain the pandemic in rural and semi urban areas, he said.

"Direction was given to utilise the resources through treating the increasing numbers of infected persons based on the seriousness of their illness, and to ensure timely treatment to those who are in need of emergency treatment," he further noted.

The Deputy Commissioners were directed to take appropriate action regarding imposing strict restriction depending on the seriousness of the situation in consultation with the district in-charge ministers, Yediyurappa said.

Rise in Black Fungus cases

Speaking about the black fungus, which many patients are contracting as post-COVID complications, he said, it is not a new disease, it is increasing due to usage of ICU, ventilators

He also said that presently, treatment for this is provided in Bowring Hospital, and this facility would be extended to all zonal levels in coming days. It would be introduced in five zonal medical colleges of Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Hubballi and Mangaluru.

The state today logged 38,603 new COVID19 cases, which is significantly higher than yesterday's count of 31,531 fresh infections. And on Monday, the cumulative total reached 22,42,065, while the active number of cases touched 6,03,639, the health bulletin stated.

It further noted, 476 people died due to the coronavirus pushing the death toll to 22,313, while the total recoveries reached 16,16,092 after 34,635 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

