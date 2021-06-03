The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka on Thursday extended the lockdown by another week till 14 June as the positivity rate remains high in the state and the second wave of Covid-19 has spread to rural areas as well.

The Covid-related restrictions in the state will be in force till 6 am on 14 June, CM Yediyurappa has said. The state is currently under lockdown till 7 June.

"We had earlier announced stringent restrictions from 24 May to 7 June to contain the spread of coronavirus. Though the infections have reduced, the spread of the disease is still on," CM Yediyurappa said at a press conference.

"It has been decided to extend the restrictions by a week following the recommendation of experts till 14 June morning," he added.

The Karnataka CM had earlier hinted that strict measures will continue as, he said, the coronavirus has not completely come under control in the state and cases are still high in rural parts.

The CM, however, had indicated that relaxations may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export-oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from today.

CM Yediyurappa also said that he will have a discussion with everyone to make a decision on measures that need to be taken regarding lockdown. "Most importantly I have decided to give permission to those involved in exports. So export-oriented business will be allowed from Thursday," he had said.

Karnataka task force on Covid third wave preparations

Amid the ongoing pandemic situation in the state, the task force, constituted under Dr Devi Prasad Shetty to prepare for the probable third wave, had informed CM Yediyurappa that a detailed report will be submitted in a week on preventive measures and treatment facilities required, among others.

Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, held discussions with the members of the task force, regarding preparation for a probable third wave of Covid-19.

Preventive measures to be taken, the infrastructure and treatment facilities required, human resources, medicine, etc were discussed during the meeting, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Karnataka Covid-19 update

The death toll due to coronavirus in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 26,35,122.

The day also saw 21,199 discharges, the state health department said.

As of 2 June evening, cumulatively 26,35,122 coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges, the health department has said.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is 2,93,024.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 11.22%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.82%. Of the new cases, 4,095 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 8,620 discharges and 307 deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.