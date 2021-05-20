Karnataka is facing a spike in Covid-19 cases and the authorities plan to restrict movement within the state by implementing strict countermeasures. State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the Home department shall ensure implementation of lockdown by using severe measures such as the seizure of vehicles.

Initially, the state government had announced a 14-day 'close-down' which was initiated on April 27. However, the growing cases forced the state to announce a lockdown that has been in place since 10 May and will continue till 24 May.

The State Home Minister further claimed that the decision on the extension of lockdown shall be announced on May 23.

"In the coming days the measures taken by the home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement e will be made more effective," he said.

He said due to the rise in cases in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly and added that people should also understand the seriousness of the lockdown and cooperate.

"For example, in Yadgir five people were going on a motorcycle to attend a marriage when the situation is serious and the virus is spreading rapidly. It is necessary to take strict actions to control the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. People will have to cooperate with the police to make the lockdown successful, " he said.

"Several leaders, ministers and experts have suggested extending the lockdown for a few more weeks. The chief minister has announced financial packages to support the needy people in this financially tough time. Further decisions will be taken in the upcoming days," he added.

In order to deal with the surging Covid-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had earlier announced a financial package of ₹1,250 crore to provide relief to those whose livelihoods have been affected by Covid-19 induced lockdown. Currently, there are 5,58,911 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

