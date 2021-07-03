1 min read.Updated: 03 Jul 2021, 07:43 PM ISTMeghna Sen
The weekend curfew in Karnataka has been lifted. However, the night curfew will continue to remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the state from 5 July. CM Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and top officials today to decide on the next set of Covid-related guidelines.
The relaxations have been introduced across the state for the next 15 days, CM Yediyurappa has said.