Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced further relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the state from 5 July. CM Yediyurappa held a meeting with ministers and top officials today to decide on the next set of Covid-related guidelines.

The relaxations have been introduced across the state for the next 15 days, CM Yediyurappa has said.

The weekend curfew has been lifted. However, the night curfew will continue to remain imposed from 9 pm to 5 am.

Check the new unlock guidelines here:

Shops and malls have been allowed from Monday with 100% capacity.

Public transport has been allowed with 100% capacity.

Pubs, theatres to remain shut, night curfew to begin at 9 pm.

Swimming pools permitted for competitive training purposes.

Sports complexes and stadiums shall be opened only for practise purpose.

All gatherings and large congregations for eg. political, religious have been prohibited.

Marriages/Family Functions are allowed to be conducted involving not over 100 people.

Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan only.

Schools, colleges and all educational intuitions will continue to remain closed.

All the above rules will apply to all districts except Kodagu. For Kodagu, the district officials will be deciding measures.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday logged 2,082 new cases of coronavirus and 86 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,52,079 and toll to 35,308, the health department said.

The day also saw 7,751 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 2,76,863.

The active cases in the state stood at 53,871.

